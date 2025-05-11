First Manhattan CO. LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lessened its stake in shares of C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned approximately 0.56% of C&F Financial worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C&F Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,598,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new position in C&F Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $5,344,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of C&F Financial by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at C&F Financial
In other C&F Financial news, CEO Mark A. Fox sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $83,592.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,405. This trade represents a 8.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on C&F Financial
C&F Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CFFI opened at $67.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $217.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.47. C&F Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90.
C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.58 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 8.97%.
C&F Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.54%.
C&F Financial Profile
C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than C&F Financial
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Here’s The Reason Goldman Sachs Is Bullish On MercadoLibre Stock
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Analyst-Favorite Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark: Worth the Hype?
Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.