Fiduciary Trust Co Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP opened at $126.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.50. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $99.85 and a 12 month high of $139.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

