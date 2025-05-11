Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,870 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,287 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Ramaco Resources worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 369.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 34,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 97.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 33,788 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth $540,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,076 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Ramaco Resources news, major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 89,501 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $724,063.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,291,198.30. The trade was a 8.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 180,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $1,595,855.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 708,001 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,568.82. The trade was a 20.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 922,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,023 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on METC. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on METC

Ramaco Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $400.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $15.49.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.0688 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 245.45%.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding METC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.