Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,999 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LifeVantage were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LFVN. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeVantage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LifeVantage by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LifeVantage during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 11,608 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the 4th quarter worth $608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on LifeVantage in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LifeVantage news, Director Raymond B. Greer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $161,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,653.20. The trade was a 7.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LFVN opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33. LifeVantage Co. has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The company has a market cap of $154.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.41.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 34.29% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.99 million.

LifeVantage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This is a positive change from LifeVantage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

