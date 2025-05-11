Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 76,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 2,428.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,538 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Evolv Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,925,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after buying an additional 238,963 shares in the last quarter. MIG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 352.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 164,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 317.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,275,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,825 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

Evolv Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of EVLV opened at $4.44 on Friday. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $725.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Evolv Technologies from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVLV

About Evolv Technologies

(Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.