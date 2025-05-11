Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 76,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 2,428.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,538 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Evolv Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,925,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after buying an additional 238,963 shares in the last quarter. MIG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 352.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 164,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 317.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,275,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,825 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Evolv Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of EVLV opened at $4.44 on Friday. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $725.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.46.
About Evolv Technologies
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.
