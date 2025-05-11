Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,505,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,408,000 after buying an additional 109,179 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cinemark by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 4,931,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,537 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,104,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,579 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,801,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,773,000 after purchasing an additional 430,006 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,124,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,807,000 after purchasing an additional 396,720 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cinemark

In other news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 9,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $246,213.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,178. This represents a 5.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cinemark from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cinemark

Cinemark Stock Up 0.8 %

CNK stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.40.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). Cinemark had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 65.83%. The company had revenue of $540.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.