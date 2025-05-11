Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by Brevan Howard Capital Management LP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,840,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,161,000 after buying an additional 97,811 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,133,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,458,000 after acquiring an additional 184,170 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,067,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,024,000 after acquiring an additional 79,808 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,948,000 after purchasing an additional 91,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 846,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,076,000 after purchasing an additional 30,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $66.07 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $59.23 and a 1 year high of $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.49 and its 200-day moving average is $68.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $676.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.29%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

