Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 2,101 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 428,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after buying an additional 173,250 shares in the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $783,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 68,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 737,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,198,000 after purchasing an additional 373,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 130,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average is $49.32. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.1044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

