iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,216 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.65% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $52,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6,349.4% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,215,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,170 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,261,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,905,000 after purchasing an additional 770,017 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 459,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 578,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,212,000 after acquiring an additional 578,522 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,239,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,443,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $102.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.67. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.84 and a 52-week high of $103.61.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

