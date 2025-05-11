Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,801,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,385 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,864,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Spyre Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,813,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,266,000 after acquiring an additional 330,553 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 824,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,190,000 after purchasing an additional 325,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYRE. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 5th. Leerink Partnrs raised Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.17.
Spyre Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Spyre Therapeutics stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $40.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $22.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.78.
Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Spyre Therapeutics Profile
Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Spyre Therapeutics
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Here’s The Reason Goldman Sachs Is Bullish On MercadoLibre Stock
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Analyst-Favorite Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark: Worth the Hype?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.