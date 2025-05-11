Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Performance

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.19. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorcar Parts of America

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the third quarter worth $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 27,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,115,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after buying an additional 162,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.