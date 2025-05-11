Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.
Motorcar Parts of America Stock Performance
Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.19. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorcar Parts of America
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the third quarter worth $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 27,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,115,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after buying an additional 162,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.
About Motorcar Parts of America
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Motorcar Parts of America
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Here’s The Reason Goldman Sachs Is Bullish On MercadoLibre Stock
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Analyst-Favorite Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark: Worth the Hype?
Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.