Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of BHB stock opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.69. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bar Harbor Bankshares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 33.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 228.6% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 321.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 22,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 807,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares during the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

