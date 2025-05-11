North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:NRT opened at $4.80 on Thursday. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $44.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47.
North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 87.43% and a return on equity of 537.09%. The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter.
North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company also has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.
