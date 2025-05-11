North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:NRT opened at $4.80 on Thursday. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $44.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 87.43% and a return on equity of 537.09%. The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On North European Oil Royalty Trust

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust ( NYSE:NRT Free Report ) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned about 0.29% of North European Oil Royalty Trust worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company also has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

