StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vince (NYSE:VNCE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial downgraded shares of Vince from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Get Vince alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VNCE

Vince Price Performance

NYSE VNCE opened at $1.65 on Thursday. Vince has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. Vince had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.98 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vince will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vince

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNCE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vince by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vince in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vince in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, FreeGulliver LLC acquired a new stake in Vince during the first quarter worth $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Vince Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.