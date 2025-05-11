Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17. Cara Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi RMB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $953,000. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company’s lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

