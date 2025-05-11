BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,065.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,225.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,077.08.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $923.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $913.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $978.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $752.30 and a 52 week high of $1,084.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.01, for a total value of $1,704,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at $56,261,628.34. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,430 shares of company stock worth $11,237,249 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 76.5% in the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

