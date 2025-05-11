StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,837 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.20% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.