HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HTBI stock opened at $36.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.02. The company has a market capitalization of $640.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06. HomeTrust Bancshares has a one year low of $26.93 and a one year high of $38.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 783,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,874,000 after buying an additional 40,988 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 45,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

