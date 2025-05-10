EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 530.8% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV opened at $398.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $330.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.61. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.01 and a fifty-two week high of $447.50.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $391.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. CICC Research started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on GE Vernova from $471.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on GE Vernova from $370.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GE Vernova

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.