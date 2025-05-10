Best Utility Stocks To Watch Today – May 7th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and Ford Motor are the three Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential public services—such as electricity, natural gas, water and sewage treatment—often operating in regulated markets. Because demand for these services is relatively inelastic and the businesses typically generate steady cash flows, utility stocks tend to offer stable earnings and reliable dividends, appealing especially to income-focused or risk-averse investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $272.06. 43,824,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,974,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $876.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla has a 52 week low of $167.41 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.98.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $516.78. 3,287,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,220,205. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $401.58 and a 1-year high of $542.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $518.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of F traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.15. 55,293,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,182,111. The company has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

