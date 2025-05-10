Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,915,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $398,424,000 after purchasing an additional 441,504 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 128,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elefante Mark B purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $5,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Alphabet from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $195.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.75.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $152.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.43, for a total value of $529,302.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,948.32. The trade was a 15.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 29,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.89, for a total transaction of $5,374,012.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 272,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,376,238.74. This trade represents a 9.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,324 shares of company stock valued at $30,153,353 in the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

