Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,426,558 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 728,540 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Intel worth $48,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $37.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.70. The company has a market cap of $93.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.23.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

