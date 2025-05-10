Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 285,803 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,314,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,803 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $89,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 224,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,561,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,206,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 67,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $71.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.02.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.53.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

