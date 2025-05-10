Ethic Inc. Acquires 22,001 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,001 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 639,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,869,000 after purchasing an additional 331,445 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 126.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Sanofi by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 80,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of SNY opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.22 and a 200 day moving average of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $126.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $45.80 and a 52-week high of $60.12.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.0369 per share. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sanofi

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.