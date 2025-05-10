Ellevest Inc. Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,661 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 474,907 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $17,823,000 after buying an additional 176,786 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,409,377 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $503,254,000 after acquiring an additional 478,186 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 892,332 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,489,000 after purchasing an additional 65,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Comcast by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,672,573 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $100,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.25 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.56.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

