Fiduciary Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fiduciary Trust Co increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,233 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,138.00, for a total value of $339,124.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,972,180. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,530 shares of company stock valued at $137,602,751 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,139.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $984.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $931.79. The stock has a market cap of $485.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $587.04 and a 12 month high of $1,164.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Wolfe Research raised shares of Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Cfra Research raised Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,084.91.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

