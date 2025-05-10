Full Sail Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Full Sail Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,821,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. Ariston Services Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $223.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.