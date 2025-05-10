Full Sail Capital LLC Purchases 33 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,612 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $380.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $488.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $522.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $378.54 and a 12-month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $652.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $664.00 to $563.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.86.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

