Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTV opened at $168.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $267.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.48.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

