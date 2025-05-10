Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 10,627 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,627 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.07% of Fiserv worth $76,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Fiserv by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,637,326.05. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $237.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $218.00 target price on Fiserv in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:FI opened at $184.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.25 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.23 and a 200 day moving average of $211.04.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.