Colonial Trust Co SC Boosts Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 397.9% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:HPE opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $84,534.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

