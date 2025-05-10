Colonial Trust Co SC Buys 649 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 110.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $49.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average is $55.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.46 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $13.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim set a $47.00 price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cfra raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.74.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

