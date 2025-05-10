Ellevest Inc. Increases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLK opened at $923.48 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $752.30 and a twelve month high of $1,084.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $913.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $978.51.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.37, for a total value of $408,229.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,656.40. This trade represents a 10.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 12,430 shares of company stock valued at $11,237,249 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. UBS Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,065.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,077.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

