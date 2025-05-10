Ethic Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $277.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.31.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT stock opened at $243.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.58. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.93 and a 12-month high of $275.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

