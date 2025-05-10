Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total value of $4,367,177.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,927.28. The trade was a 33.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,297,652.88. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Chubb from $316.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.86.

Chubb Trading Up 0.3 %

Chubb stock opened at $289.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.77. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $251.42 and a 52-week high of $306.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.52%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

