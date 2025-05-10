Fiduciary Trust Co Sells 425 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fiduciary Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,672,147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,443 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45,890.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,394,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,216,000 after buying an additional 1,391,860 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21,916.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 737,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,016,000 after buying an additional 734,412 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,630,000 after buying an additional 511,699 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IWM opened at $200.81 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.15. The stock has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

