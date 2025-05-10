First Manhattan CO. LLC. Purchases 1,330 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $277.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $270.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

