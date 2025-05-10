FORA Capital LLC Makes New $580,000 Investment in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRO. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 534.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

NYSE:BRO opened at $111.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.82. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.89 and a 12 month high of $125.68. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.