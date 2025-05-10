FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EHC opened at $116.45 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $82.74 and a 12 month high of $118.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

EHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.86.

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $498,974.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,422.38. The trade was a 26.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $495,578.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,129.56. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,321 shares of company stock worth $2,142,452. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

