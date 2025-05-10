FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 17,966 US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,300,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,107,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $48,611,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,708,000 after purchasing an additional 659,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 639,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,145,000 after acquiring an additional 482,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on USFD. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other US Foods news, Director David W. Bullock purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $284,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,770. This represents a 800.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

US Foods Stock Down 0.2 %

US Foods stock opened at $71.64 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.82 and its 200-day moving average is $67.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

