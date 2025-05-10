Full Sail Capital LLC Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Full Sail Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VDE opened at $115.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.02 and a 200-day moving average of $123.86. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $103.07 and a twelve month high of $137.41.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

