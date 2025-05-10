Full Sail Capital LLC Acquires 16,409 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,409 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,956,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,520,000 after acquiring an additional 298,003 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,274,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,325,000 after buying an additional 1,421,699 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,035,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,045,000 after acquiring an additional 235,504 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $455,550,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,429,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,751,000 after purchasing an additional 353,468 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT opened at $87.02 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $101.64. The company has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.20 and a 200-day moving average of $89.58.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.3276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.