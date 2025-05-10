Foxhaven Asset Management LP Sells 74,568 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Foxhaven Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,074,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,568 shares during the quarter. Atlassian makes up about 7.0% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $261,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Atlassian by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1,308.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.58, for a total value of $475,121.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 201,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,033,945.06. The trade was a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total transaction of $1,662,642.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,252,842.40. The trade was a 4.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,734 shares of company stock worth $62,098,082 in the last quarter. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Stock Down 0.5 %

Atlassian stock opened at $207.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.66 and a beta of 1.06. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $326.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie lowered their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $365.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TEAM

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.