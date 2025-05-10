D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $58.57 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYYFree Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,767 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.16% of Sysco worth $58,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 price objective on Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

SYY opened at $70.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $82.23.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,738 shares in the company, valued at $902,359.92. This represents a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

