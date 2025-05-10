Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 277,092 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,092 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.46% of Valero Energy worth $177,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $669,400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,725,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,257,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805,133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,469,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,077,000 after purchasing an additional 529,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,864,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,151,000 after purchasing an additional 525,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $122.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.78.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.72%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.53.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

