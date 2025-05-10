Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 179,485 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,114,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,485 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.73% of Deckers Outdoor worth $226,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,583,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 929.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,855 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $185,451,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,003,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,850,000 after buying an additional 505,139 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 507.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 593,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,436,000 after buying an additional 495,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE:DECK opened at $121.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.72. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $93.72 and a 12 month high of $223.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. Research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. This represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.55.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

