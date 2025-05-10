Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,951,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,658 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Xylem were worth $226,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.88.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $122.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.55. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

