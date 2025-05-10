Deutsche Bank AG Has $159.92 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,585 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in AON were worth $159,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $384.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.67.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $354.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $275.07 and a 52 week high of $412.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.42.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

