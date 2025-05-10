The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Trimmed by Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc.

Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 284,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 51,500 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 7.1% of Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $31,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,716,000. Francis Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,798,791 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $200,295,000 after purchasing an additional 44,569 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 191,565 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,331,000 after buying an additional 14,794 shares during the period. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 17,746 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Prescient Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.54.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $105.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $118.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.