Forefront Analytics LLC Raises Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ MBB opened at $92.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.03 and its 200-day moving average is $92.61. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $90.03 and a 12-month high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.3255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

